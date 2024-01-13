Sandy Spring Bank Buys 546 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.