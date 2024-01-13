Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

