Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.