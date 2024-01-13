Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

