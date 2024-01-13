Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $140.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

