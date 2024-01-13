Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 109 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

