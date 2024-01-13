Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,241 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,639,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,944,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

