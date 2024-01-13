Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,465 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMP stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.