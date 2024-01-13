Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,230 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IBMQ opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.