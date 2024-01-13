Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 4,895 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1,529.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

