Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2,014.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $197.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

