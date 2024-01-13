Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 546.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

