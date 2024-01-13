Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,027 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

