Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,438 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

