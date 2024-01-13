Sandy Spring Bank Sells 6,592 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

