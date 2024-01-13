Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average is $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

