Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $3.11 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
