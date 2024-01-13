Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $3.11 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Stories

