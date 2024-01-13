Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

