Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 2793683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Savannah Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In other Savannah Resources news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,498.41). In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,498.41). Also, insider Bruce Griffin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,824.09). Insiders own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

