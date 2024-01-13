SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

