Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 982,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,106. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.