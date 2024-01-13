Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,430,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

