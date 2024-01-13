Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. 253,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,426. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

