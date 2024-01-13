Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.63. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.