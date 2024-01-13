Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $219.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $205.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

