Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

