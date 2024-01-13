Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

