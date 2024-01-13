Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

