Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 3.2 %

ANSYS stock opened at $346.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.54. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.00 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

