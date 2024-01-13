Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

