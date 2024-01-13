Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,182.28 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,160.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

