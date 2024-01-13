Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

