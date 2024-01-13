Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

