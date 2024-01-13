Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

CHD opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

