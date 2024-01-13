Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,912 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

KR opened at $46.02 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

