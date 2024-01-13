Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sempra were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE opened at $75.39 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

