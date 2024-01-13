Sequent Asset Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $121.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,628. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

