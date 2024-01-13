Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 1,638.2% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 172,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,398. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.