Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.84

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 192489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $839.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

