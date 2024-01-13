Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 43.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth $35,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.