Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 43.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZNGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter worth $35,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

