Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rises By 24.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,357,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $8,479,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

