Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Expands By 797.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 797.8% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AXA Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 46,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. AXA has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

