Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Rises By 50.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 3.6 %

China Minsheng Banking stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 2,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.32%.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

