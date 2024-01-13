Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Grows By 535.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 535.1% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $170,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 58,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $89.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

