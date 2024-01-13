Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Increases By 548.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 548.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Dogness has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

