Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Grows By 45.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,040. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $994,000.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

