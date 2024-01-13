Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Expands By 772.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 772.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. 104,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.