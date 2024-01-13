Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Increases By 520.8%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 520.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KWESST Micro Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KWESST Micro Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,364. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 556,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,239 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.