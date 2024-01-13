Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Increases By 48.2%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 640,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,679. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

