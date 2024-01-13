Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Decreases By 28.4%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 1,035,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.2 days.

Metro Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. Metro has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

